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Israelis ~ What Do You Know About The USS Liberty Incident?
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16 views • February 22, 2020
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Want to know what Israelis and Palestinians in the Middle East really think about the conflict? Ask a question and I will get answers.
People ask Israeli Jews, Arabs and Palestinians questions. I go out and ask random people to answer.
.
Want to know what Israelis and Palestinians in the Middle East really think about the conflict? Ask a question and I will get answers.
People ask Israeli Jews, Arabs and Palestinians questions. I go out and ask random people to answer.
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