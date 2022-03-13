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Irish MP Richard Boyd Barrett Calls Out The Double Standards On Ukraine And Palestine
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109 views • March 13, 2022
MIRRORED from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mu2uI0gZD-c
"It took five days for sanctions against Putin and his thugs but imposing sanctions for 70 years of oppression of the Palestinians would not be ‘helpful’."
Irish lawmaker Richard Boyd Barrett on Wednesday called out the Irish government's double standards when dealing with Russia's invasion of Ukraine vs Israel's occupation of Palestine.
"It took five days for sanctions against Putin and his thugs but imposing sanctions for 70 years of oppression of the Palestinians would not be ‘helpful’."
Irish lawmaker Richard Boyd Barrett on Wednesday called out the Irish government's double standards when dealing with Russia's invasion of Ukraine vs Israel's occupation of Palestine.
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