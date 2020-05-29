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Trump's Free Speech Executive Order
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22 views • May 29, 2020
In this video I talk about Trump's executive order going after Big Tech companies like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube for censoring free speech.
Trump's Executive Order (Draft):
https://www.newstarget.com/Files/EO-Preventing-Online-Censorship.pdf
Anatomy of President Trump’s executive order to end political bias by the tech giants and challenge Sec. 230 (plus 10 urgent action items):
https://banned.news/2020-05-28-anatomy-of-president-trumps-executive-order-tech-giants-censorship-sec-230.html
Subscibe to my content on these platforms:
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Follow me on these social media sites:
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Trump's Executive Order (Draft):
https://www.newstarget.com/Files/EO-Preventing-Online-Censorship.pdf
Anatomy of President Trump’s executive order to end political bias by the tech giants and challenge Sec. 230 (plus 10 urgent action items):
https://banned.news/2020-05-28-anatomy-of-president-trumps-executive-order-tech-giants-censorship-sec-230.html
Subscibe to my content on these platforms:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/IiVDgwv72Ssq/
LBRY: https://www.lbry.tv/@MikeyTheMillennial
Follow me on these social media sites:
Minds: https://www.minds.com/millennialmikey
Gab: https://gab.com/millennialmikey
MeWe: https://www.mewe.com/i/mikeysomersall1
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