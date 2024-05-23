VAX POISONED WORLD CHAMPION WRESTLER DIES SUDDENLY

bootcamp
May 22, 2024
Rest in peace, John "Bad Bones" Klinger. Bad Bones @Lost_Rebel_BB "Let's make WRESTLING great again... w/ full crowds in the venues!! Fully vaccinated. Share & tag any promotions you want to see #BadBones in! DM or Email [email protected]"
1:35 AM · Sep 13, 2021
https://x.com/Lost_Rebel_BB/status/1437334051535400962
###
Former TNA Wrestler ‘Bad Bones’ John Klinger Passes Away
We are saddened to report that former TNA wrestler ‘Bad Bones’ John Klinger has passed away only 6 days after his 40th birthday.
https://wwfoldschool.com/former-tna-wrestler-bad-bones-john-klinger-passes-away/
###
