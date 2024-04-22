Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Inworld Origins Featuring Artificially Intelligent NPCs! Extended Gameplay!
channel image
AmazingAI
7 Subscribers
95 views
Published Monday

Origins is a playable short created by the team at Inworld AI to showcase NPCs powered by artificial intelligence. After an explosion in Metropolis, you’ve arrived on the scene as the lead detective. Question witnesses, uncover the mystery, and solve the case. From the creator of The Matrix Awakens.

AI NPCs can greatly increase the immersion of a video game. They can fill you in on the details of the game, elaborate on the backstory and infinitely increase video game content and playability. This video is an extended gameplay showing the state of the art of intelligent NPC's.

In this video, I test the intelligence of the AI NPC's to the Nth degree, seeing if they can answer my questions, go off topic, and even write poetry for me!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2199920/Inworld_Origins/

Keywords
aiartificial intelligencevideo gamesnpcsvideogamesllmsinworld origins

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket