Quartet Preview - Betrayal

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Martin Armstrong’s computer says that from 2025-27 there will be a global civil war – a general uprising by the people across the planet against their governments. The remote viewers say it will be keys by a general sense of “betrayal” and a feeling that governments largely have taken advantage of their citizens and the trust that was bestowed upon them.

So, what might produce that sense of betrayal such that many populations rise up against governments … and what would the possible implications that could arise from such a broad based feeling?

Enjoy this PREVIEW version of QUARTET. This is a new feature, led by futurist, John Petersen, from The Arlington Institute and featuring best-selling author Gregg Braden, psychic and author Penny Kelly and sociologist and big thinker Kingsley Dennis. This program will deeply probe the essence of this global transition. Each time we’ll do a deep dive into the key issues that are animating the inbound changes, the new worlds that may evolve, and importantly, how we all can prepare and effectively participate in this shift.

We also want to start a global conversation, so we’ll be soliciting your comments and suggestions throughout the process. We’re particularly interested in the topics you might pitch for the QUARTET group to debate . . . as well as questions you might have about our fortnightly discussions.

To comment, visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and let us add you to our alert list.

Leave comments on each episode at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/postscript/quartet/ We’ll notify you when more content is released. See you there!