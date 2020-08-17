© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Millie Weaver Arrest _ "Dirty Details"_ Huge Shadow Gate Premier- Deep State Panic by Toresays
Follow
3
Share
Report
316 views • August 17, 2020
ToreSays talks Shadow Gate drops a bomb on the deep state. Arrest of Millie Weaver was planned intimidation. The prosecutor is compromised and the sheriff's motives are very suspicious. Bogus charges come from months earlier. Defense funding efforts started. Attacking free speech is a standard IIA operation. Spread the Shadow Gate video far and wide. Get in the fight and demand justice for real journalists. Patriots Unite-_WWG1WGA
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.