Here Who's DRAINING Silver Inventories | Andy Schectman

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Silver and gold physical inventories are being drained, but the question is by whom? Andy Schectman, CEO & president of Miles Franklin Precious Metals joins to share the latest in the metals markets. "The most sophisticated, well-funded, well-informed traders on the planet are using these prices and this misdirection to drain the physical metal across the globe," he says, "and it's accelerating and it isn't slowing down."