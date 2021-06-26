© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gen Flynn Says False Flags Coming & Trump Says Watch Next Week
Follow
5
Share
Report
130 views • June 26, 2021
Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/Goldco
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Gen Flynn says beware of false flag attacks - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/gen-michael-flynn-something-going-happen-must-create-noise-arizona-audit-going-something-video/
This is how you can spot a democrat - https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/06/23/covid-19-masks-monmouth-poll/5329089001/
What the fuck is wrong with Potatohead - https://twitter.com/rising_serpent/status/1408169935017328643
And then Harris tells him what to do - https://twitter.com/Cernovich/status/1408164655361531908
Potatohead says Harris did great job with border - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9722899/Biden-insists-Kamala-GREAT-JOB-border-far-ahead-trip-tomorrow.html
Logistical questions for Potatohead - https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1407833458383093762.html
Like mother, like daughter, let the kickbacks begin - https://freebeacon.com/democrats/chelsea-clinton-sits-on-board-of-company-accused-of-defrauding-investors/
The real reason Harris doesn't want to go to border - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/que-mala-dont-want-latino-trump-supporters-greet-kamala-harris-arrives-el-paso-video/
College is simply indocrination at this point - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/university-oklahoma-instructors-trained-censor-indoctrinate-students-video/
Are buildings being sabotaged in Florida to hurt DeSantis - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/06/24/champlain-towers-collapse-sunrise-florida-unknown-number-of-fatalities-99-people-missing/
Here is how graft and corruption works - https://www.theepochtimes.com/enough-is-enough-los-angeles-sheriff-urges-state-of-emergency-on-homelessness_3872879.html?utm_source=partner&;utm_campaign=badblue
Portland assures antifa they shot a white guy - https://summit.news/2021/06/25/portland-police-reassure-antifa-that-man-shot-by-police-was-white-to-avoid-riot/
MailChimp suspends Babylon Bee for harmful information - https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2021/06/24/mailchimp-suspends-the-babylon-bee-for-harmful-information-n1457052
Youtube obeying their puppet master china - https://news.trust.org/item/20210625132416-55sa5
Trump says watch what I do next week with big tech - https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1408498557523574784
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1408383393268518917
Snowflake Song - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fCMwlorNEZk
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Gen Flynn says beware of false flag attacks - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/gen-michael-flynn-something-going-happen-must-create-noise-arizona-audit-going-something-video/
This is how you can spot a democrat - https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/06/23/covid-19-masks-monmouth-poll/5329089001/
What the fuck is wrong with Potatohead - https://twitter.com/rising_serpent/status/1408169935017328643
And then Harris tells him what to do - https://twitter.com/Cernovich/status/1408164655361531908
Potatohead says Harris did great job with border - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9722899/Biden-insists-Kamala-GREAT-JOB-border-far-ahead-trip-tomorrow.html
Logistical questions for Potatohead - https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1407833458383093762.html
Like mother, like daughter, let the kickbacks begin - https://freebeacon.com/democrats/chelsea-clinton-sits-on-board-of-company-accused-of-defrauding-investors/
The real reason Harris doesn't want to go to border - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/que-mala-dont-want-latino-trump-supporters-greet-kamala-harris-arrives-el-paso-video/
College is simply indocrination at this point - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/university-oklahoma-instructors-trained-censor-indoctrinate-students-video/
Are buildings being sabotaged in Florida to hurt DeSantis - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/06/24/champlain-towers-collapse-sunrise-florida-unknown-number-of-fatalities-99-people-missing/
Here is how graft and corruption works - https://www.theepochtimes.com/enough-is-enough-los-angeles-sheriff-urges-state-of-emergency-on-homelessness_3872879.html?utm_source=partner&;utm_campaign=badblue
Portland assures antifa they shot a white guy - https://summit.news/2021/06/25/portland-police-reassure-antifa-that-man-shot-by-police-was-white-to-avoid-riot/
MailChimp suspends Babylon Bee for harmful information - https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2021/06/24/mailchimp-suspends-the-babylon-bee-for-harmful-information-n1457052
Youtube obeying their puppet master china - https://news.trust.org/item/20210625132416-55sa5
Trump says watch what I do next week with big tech - https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1408498557523574784
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1408383393268518917
Snowflake Song - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fCMwlorNEZk
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.