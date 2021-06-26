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Gen Flynn Says False Flags Coming & Trump Says Watch Next Week
Aimless News
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Sources used in video:

Gen Flynn says beware of false flag attacks - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/gen-michael-flynn-something-going-happen-must-create-noise-arizona-audit-going-something-video/

This is how you can spot a democrat - https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/06/23/covid-19-masks-monmouth-poll/5329089001/

What the fuck is wrong with Potatohead - https://twitter.com/rising_serpent/status/1408169935017328643

And then Harris tells him what to do - https://twitter.com/Cernovich/status/1408164655361531908

Potatohead says Harris did great job with border - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9722899/Biden-insists-Kamala-GREAT-JOB-border-far-ahead-trip-tomorrow.html

Logistical questions for Potatohead - https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1407833458383093762.html

Like mother, like daughter, let the kickbacks begin - https://freebeacon.com/democrats/chelsea-clinton-sits-on-board-of-company-accused-of-defrauding-investors/

The real reason Harris doesn't want to go to border - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/que-mala-dont-want-latino-trump-supporters-greet-kamala-harris-arrives-el-paso-video/

College is simply indocrination at this point - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/university-oklahoma-instructors-trained-censor-indoctrinate-students-video/

Are buildings being sabotaged in Florida to hurt DeSantis - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/06/24/champlain-towers-collapse-sunrise-florida-unknown-number-of-fatalities-99-people-missing/

Here is how graft and corruption works - https://www.theepochtimes.com/enough-is-enough-los-angeles-sheriff-urges-state-of-emergency-on-homelessness_3872879.html?utm_source=partner&;utm_campaign=badblue

Portland assures antifa they shot a white guy - https://summit.news/2021/06/25/portland-police-reassure-antifa-that-man-shot-by-police-was-white-to-avoid-riot/

MailChimp suspends Babylon Bee for harmful information - https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2021/06/24/mailchimp-suspends-the-babylon-bee-for-harmful-information-n1457052

Youtube obeying their puppet master china - https://news.trust.org/item/20210625132416-55sa5

Trump says watch what I do next week with big tech - https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1408498557523574784

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1408383393268518917

Snowflake Song - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fCMwlorNEZk


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

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