Canadiens vs. Sabres | NHL Playoff Highlights | Game 2 | May 8, 2026

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Watch full game NHL highlights from Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoff Round 2 matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Buffalo Sabres on May 8, 2026, condensing all the action to get you up to speed in a flash, where Zach Benson found the back of the net for the Sabres and Alex Newhook scored twice for the Canadiens
00:00 1st Period
05:44 2nd Period
08:18 3rd Period