March 23, 2023
In this stunning testimony before the Sarasota Memorial Hospital Board of Directors, Dr. Jane Ruby lays out the truth about the abuse, neglect, and outright killing of patients forced into the CDC death protocol. In the middle of her testimony, Board Chair Tram Hudson interrupts Dr. Jane, tries to intimidate her and threatens her. This testimony is dedicated to all of those family members and victims who suffered at the hands of this and many other hospitals in the United States. This must end
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2eiizs-dr.-jane-ruby-calls-out-killing-hospital-board.html
