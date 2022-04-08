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If Biden is President, Why is Durham Still Allowed To do HIs Investigation?
TruthTalkWithSteve
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132 views • April 08, 2022
The mainstream fake media has admitted the laptop from hell isn’t Russian disinformation and is true.

TRUTH TALK WITH STEVE
https://www.truthtalkwithsteve.com
Truth Social: TruthTalkwithSteve @stevecloward
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Struggling with Addiction of any kind? Is Your Past Getting in The Way of Your Future? https://www.lifeafteraddictionandindictment.com

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Romney Flip Flops again: https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2022/04/05/romney-historic-vote-jackson/


The Biden Family Influence Peddling Scheme:
https://www.westernjournal.com/turley-hard-imagine-stronger-case-special-counsel-biden-familys-influence-peddling-scheme/?ff_source=Email&;ff_medium=WJBreaking&ff_campaign=breaking&ff_content=western-journal

Joe Biden is Absolutely Implicated in Hunter Biden's Foreign Business Deals
https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/23368

Wait Bill Barr did What?
https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/23366

And We Know Entire Video:
https://rumble.com/vzxwcn-4.6.22-largest-op-in-the-world-is-taking-place.-exposing-the-ds...it-had-to.html

Why has Biden Admin Totally Ignored The Border:
https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/23365
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