Our ENGINE FAILED Finding The Cause - Ep 8 Sailing With Thankfulness

Every now and then our Sailing With Thankfulness journey brings us challenges and even moments of terror. In this episode our engine failed and we come close to running aground on a rocky shore. *** Read on for Your Next Step towards Your Own Dream Adventure...

We got to safety and used a simple approach to figure out what went wrong.

=== Your Own Dream Adventure ===

Take your next step towards you own dream adventure and join with us making a difference in the world...

Join our virtual crew community of like minded Kingdom builders at https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com

=== Follow Us For The Latest Adventures ===

Follow our latest adventures and sailing adventure episodes: https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com/follow-our-boat

=== Books ===

Sailing Around The World mini book: https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com/sailing-around-the-world-mini-book

=== Thanks To ===

Music: https://www.bensound.com

