JAXEN AND SIRI TESTIFY IN MASSACHUSETTS
Published 13 hours ago

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/jaxen-and-siri-testify-in-massachusetts/

Massachusetts has become the latest hot bed of vaccine-related legislation as its residents have been activated to testify at the State House. While the pandemic fades into people’s memories, lawmakers are picking up where they left off, removing all barriers to liability-free injectable pharmaceutical products.

