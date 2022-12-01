BAD SCIENCE SETS ALZHEIMER’S RESEARCH BACK GENERATIONS from TheHighwire.com

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/bad-science-sets-alzheimers-research-back-generations/

A new investigation has revealed apparent image tampering in research shaping drug development and a potential cause of Alzheimer’s disease. In the wake of this shocking discovery, the public and scientific community may now be open to environmental causes as the world goes back to the drawing board to find a cure.

#Alzheimers #CassavaSciences #DataManipulation #EndAlz

