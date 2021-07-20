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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 07-20
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70 views • July 20, 2021
The fraud in the 2020 election is being found out to be massive, but, nothing will change, even though it has been shown Trump did not lose the election, because the GOP elite will not stand up for what is right, and the democrats and their bedmates the media won't tell the truth. This includes You Tube which shuts down all voices who put out the truth, like mine. This one, even though it is the truth, will probably get me knocked off of You Tube again.
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