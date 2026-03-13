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Setting The Stage: How Russian Gains Are Shaping The Summer Campaign
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Setting The Stage: How Russian Gains Are Shaping The Summer Campaign

Russian military continue its offensive in the Sopych area of the Sumy region. The Sever military group is clearing the area around the village, where fierce fighting is ongoing. Recognizing the inevitability of losing the settlement, the Ukrainian command has ordered the establishment of positions in the forest belts east of Bachevsk. Russian artillery and UAV operators are delivering precision strikes, destroying Ukrainian manpower and engineering equipment. This complicates the establishment of entrenched positions in the area.

There has been increased activity by Russian aircraft in the Kharkiv region. In the area around the village of Karaichnoe, a complex airstrike destroyed a deployment point of a unit from the Ukrainian 57th Motorized Infantry Brigade.

Russian troops continue to break through defenses in the Slavyansk sector. On March 13, units of the Southern Military Group advanced into the Fedorivka Vtoraya area. An offensive in this direction would be extremely difficult. The entire urban area is a large fortress with multiple lines of defense.

Therefore, the command does not plan to storm these fortifications head-on. Pressure is being exerted on the front line to pin down Ukrainian forces.

There is heavy fighting for Konstantinovka, which is further south. Russian troops are attempting to advance through Stepanovka in order to encircle the city. The high concentration of Ukrainian brigades, lined up in two echelons of defense, makes the offensive extremely difficult.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, it is reported that Ukrainian troops plan to launch a major offensive with the support of armored vehicles on March 16-17.

Russian troops are maintaining their offensive potential along the front line in the Gulyaipole area. Despite the muddy conditions, assault units achieved tactical successes southwest of Zaliznychne on March 12. Developing a bridgehead to the north, in the Rozhdestvenskoe area, remains highly uncertain. It is unlikely that the Russian army command will miss the opportunity to threaten the encirclement of Ukrainian forces on such a large section of the front. Furthermore, there is only one line of Ukrainian fortifications in this area. It is located along the highway, and there are virtually no fortifications further on until the city of Zaporizhzhia.

This section of the front may become the most active when the 2026 summer military campaign begins. As soon as the battle for Kupyansk ends, both sides will rush to transfer both reserves and reinforcements here. Whoever gets there first will gain a key advantage.

https://southfront.press/how-russian-gains-shaping-the-summer-campaign/

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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