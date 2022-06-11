7grainsofsalt 3: We Will 'Reconstruct' Ukraine! [10.06.2022]

WARNING!: brighteon.com is STILL CENCORING ME!...

IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteons 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer...

- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!Von der Leyen speaking at the Festival of the New European Bauhaus.

What spirit?

We know their spirit.

Video & Links used today

EU Commission - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=shMQ5UDbCBI&t=0s





Bauhaus - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bauhaus





First Lodge for Women - https://youtu.be/Y_WThmwHrzU





Crickey! Rotary Club Members - https://youtu.be/9x1ST1cjDMo





Halftime show with Trumps Dr Dre - https://www.bitchute.com/video/3nS3kIfclcik/





God bless y'all

Cindy @ 7grainsofsalt





We Will Reconstruct Ukraine

175 views Jun 10, 2022

7grainsofsalt 3

4.53K subscribers

https://youtu.be/2ZZi5nq6__w

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEhZZ5KmCq2ik2Kv-q5e6XQ



