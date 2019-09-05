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Put VINEGAR into the toilet tank And Pull The Chain So That You Can Clean It Easily
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12 views • September 05, 2019
Put VINEGAR into the toilet tank And Pull The Chain So That You Can Clean It Easily
Although Cleaning toilet is an unpleasant work, But it's necessary. Using natural toilet cleaner is good for your health and toilet.
Bleach and toilet cleaner which are bought from shop are very harmful.
Vinegar is an excellent alternative to bleach and other cleaning products. It is effective to kill bacteria from toilet. So using vinegar is a best way to clean toilet.
How to clean a toilet with vinegar?
1.
First of all, clean the toilet tank with vinegar. Pour Some vinegar in the water tank and wait for 15 to 20 minutes. Then, flush the toilet. It works as a great toilet stain removal. In addition it will unclog toilet effectively. Because Vinegar works as a great toilet unclogger.
2.
Spray some vinegar on the rim of your toilet and wait for a few minutes. Then wipe the vinegar off with tissue. It's an excellent toilet scrubber.
3.
Pour some vinegar on a sponge and wipe the sponge around the edge of the toilet.
4.
Vinegar is an effective toilet bowl cleaner.
Pour half bottle of vinegar into 1 liter water and scrub the toilet bowl.
Although Cleaning toilet is an unpleasant work, But it's necessary. Using natural toilet cleaner is good for your health and toilet.
Bleach and toilet cleaner which are bought from shop are very harmful.
Vinegar is an excellent alternative to bleach and other cleaning products. It is effective to kill bacteria from toilet. So using vinegar is a best way to clean toilet.
How to clean a toilet with vinegar?
1.
First of all, clean the toilet tank with vinegar. Pour Some vinegar in the water tank and wait for 15 to 20 minutes. Then, flush the toilet. It works as a great toilet stain removal. In addition it will unclog toilet effectively. Because Vinegar works as a great toilet unclogger.
2.
Spray some vinegar on the rim of your toilet and wait for a few minutes. Then wipe the vinegar off with tissue. It's an excellent toilet scrubber.
3.
Pour some vinegar on a sponge and wipe the sponge around the edge of the toilet.
4.
Vinegar is an effective toilet bowl cleaner.
Pour half bottle of vinegar into 1 liter water and scrub the toilet bowl.
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