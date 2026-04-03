The Tyranny of Safety, Security, and Comfort

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Scott interviews returning guest Jason Christoff to discuss how the Iran war is another deception in the march toward snapping the New World Order control grid into place.
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Links for this episode:
PowerPoint: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/7jub6sflxc1gqig1xg9df/Jason-Christoff-podcast.pptx?rlkey=jnw947s49a2ld77nqae9qvfc9&st=aw9nbvow&dl=0
Special Presentation: Dr. Eugene Schroder, The Trading With The Enemy Act (1994) https://rumble.com/v2gxumk-special-presentation.html
Dr. Eugene Schroder's report:
https://archive.org/details/dr.eugeneschroderwarandemergencypowersspecialreport1994
The Secret Purpose of the Deep State:
https://rumble.com/v5i50d9-what-is-the-secret-purpose-of-the-deep-state-the-october-surprise..html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a
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