The Tyranny of Safety, Security, and Comfort

Scott interviews returning guest Jason Christoff to discuss how the Iran war is another deception in the march toward snapping the New World Order control grid into place.

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Links for this episode:

https://www.jchristoff.com/



PowerPoint: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/7jub6sflxc1gqig1xg9df/Jason-Christoff-podcast.pptx?rlkey=jnw947s49a2ld77nqae9qvfc9&st=aw9nbvow&dl=0

Special Presentation: Dr. Eugene Schroder, The Trading With The Enemy Act (1994) https://rumble.com/v2gxumk-special-presentation.html

Dr. Eugene Schroder's report:

https://archive.org/details/dr.eugeneschroderwarandemergencypowersspecialreport1994

The Secret Purpose of the Deep State:

https://rumble.com/v5i50d9-what-is-the-secret-purpose-of-the-deep-state-the-october-surprise..html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a

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