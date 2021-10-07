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Jesus Word The Ten Virgins
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12 views • October 07, 2021
Jesus gave me a word, the meaning of the oil in the story about the ten virgins of the bible, and rejoiced when I offered to share it in context with whoever wants to listen. The holy spirit has aided me in the recording of this video.
The bible quotes has been added by my beloved friend Fritjof.
Please be aware: "All manner of sin and blasphemy shall be forgiven unto men; but the blasphemy against the Holy Spirit shall not be forgiven unto men" (Matthew 12:31)."
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The bible quotes has been added by my beloved friend Fritjof.
Please be aware: "All manner of sin and blasphemy shall be forgiven unto men; but the blasphemy against the Holy Spirit shall not be forgiven unto men" (Matthew 12:31)."
[email protected]
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