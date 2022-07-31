Biden's Clown World #10: July 28, 2022

'Biden's Clown World' In 3-Minutes using headlines as short reminders of the current status of the nation.

The Democrats' idiocracy, which is always a 3-ring circus of corruption, incompetence & power lust. The end result is an increasing societal disorder & culture breakdown of misery - aka 'Biden's Clown World'.

Snapshot headline evidence of why Democrats do not deserve to be placed into legislative or bureaucracy authority positions whether at the Federal, State & Local levels.

Headlines grabbed from articles from July 28 and prior recent dates, 2022. Music: Mozart Flute Concerto in G Major, K. 313 - I. Allegro maetoso, www.musopen.org; Link to Clown World#10 video's memes: https://politicallyincorrecthumor.com/meme-galleries/mainstream-media-meme-gallery/; Front cover & background: Desktop Wallpapers: HD Abstract Creative WallPapers 2 raceboy24.blogspot.com

Links to all headlines:

https://freebeacon.com/biden-administration/joe-biden-blinking-scandal-video/ https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/07/27/poll-joe-biden-out-of-step-with-voters-on-response-to-roe-v-wade-fallout/

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/07/27/joe-biden-after-beating-coronavirus-keep-wearing-masks-and-get-vaccinated-but-you-will-probably-get-infected-anyway/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/quadruple-vaxxed-joe-biden-wants-wear-mask-inside-video/

https://legalinsurrection.com/2022/07/house-judiciary-committee-whistleblowers-say-fbi-pressuring-agents-to-reclassify-cases-as-domestic-terrorism/

https://freebeacon.com/biden-administration/biden-doj-official-smears-pregnancy-centers-amid-wave-of-attacks/

http://conservativeangle.com/joe-manchin-revives-bidens-agenda-agrees-to-democrat-package-of-tax-increases-and-climate-spending/

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/07/27/fauci-roasted-after-lying-he-was-is-biggest-cheerleader-lockdowns/

https://freebeacon.com/democrats/pelosi-scraps-pro-police-bill-dealing-blow-to-vulnerable-dems/

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/07/27/fact-check-rep-carolyn-maloney-falsely-claims-weapons-manufacturers-selling-guns-mass-murderers/

https://freebeacon.com/biden-administration/how-the-cdc-coordinated-with-big-tech-to-censor-americans/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/report-83-americans-concerned-election-integrity-midterm-elections-75-concerned-cheating-majority-also-believe-2020-election-stolen/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/huge-wisconsin-investigator-discovers-ease-harvesting-election-ballots-online-nothing-short-shocking-cheaters-dream/

https://thefederalist.com/2022/07/27/22-states-sue-biden-admin-for-leveraging-federal-lunch-money-to-force-k-12-schools-to-put-boys-in-girls-bathrooms/

https://freebeacon.com/democrats/soros-network-defends-progressive-prosecutor-who-lied-on-crooks-behalf/

https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2022/07/27/ftc-commissioners-lina-khan-rebecca-slaughter-pander-to-far-left-at-marxist-linked-conference/

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/07/27/judge-halts-punishment-of-airmen-who-filed-for-religious-exemptions-from-vaccine-mandate/

https://spectator.org/kamala-harris-to-the-disabled-abortion-is-good-for-you/

https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/kevin-tober/2022/07/27/cnn-sympathetically-covers-hunter-biden-legal-woes-struggled-pay

https://thefederalist.com/2022/07/27/corporate-media-is-still-lying-about-brian-sicknicks-death-even-after-doj-dropped-charges/

https://newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/kevin-tober/2022/07/26/hayes-suggests-zeldin-colluded-ny-da-release-his-attacker-without

https://legalinsurrection.com/2022/07/democrat-activists-of-media-shocked-that-republicans-no-longer-want-to-talk-to-them/

https://pluralist.com/cbs-lionizes-indiana-abortionist-allows-her-to-peddle-disinformation-on-post-roe-america/

https://dailycaller.com/2022/07/27/nbc-yamiche-alcindor-transphobia-trump/

https://www.libsoftiktok.com/p/democrats-bring-woman-who-is-a-witch



