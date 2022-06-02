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Signs of a Defeated Nation
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324 views • June 02, 2022
Cannon fodder is right! They know it and it's obvious to anyone except the Fake News media. Washington's Deep State had it planned long ago. If this keeps up, Zelensky will squeal like a pig when his own army turns against him.
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