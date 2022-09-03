Breaking the Law: The FDA Can't Legally Call These Products 'Safe and Effective'

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Dr. Meryl Nass: (https://merylnass.substack.com/) "The term 'safe and effective' has a very specific meaning within the FDA. So, legally, 'safe and effective' can only be used if a drug has been fully licensed, which FDA calls approved. If a drug or vaccine has only been authorized, it cannot be called 'safe and effective' ... FDA has allowed other agencies to call them 'safe and effective,' and that is not kosher, not allowed, and yet it continues to go on. So that is one way in which FDA is breaking the law."