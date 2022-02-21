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Russia Finally Recognizes Donetsk & Lugansk
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81 views • February 21, 2022
Better late then never. This should have been done in 2014. In that year, all of Eastern and Southern Ukraine asked to join Russia because of the impending chaos caused by the US. Only Crimea was accepted because Russia had ships there through an earlier agreement with Ukraine. Ukrainians were very upset and suffered with over 10,000 deaths because of Russia's inaction and were enslaved by a puppet regime under Poroshenko and now comedian Zelensky.
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