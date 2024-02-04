XURIOUS FT HIRAETH 🎤 WE'RE GONNA MAKE IT

Video: Mark Brahmin
Music and Lyrics: Xurious
Vocals: Hiraeth
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Lyrics:
They said don't walk, but we ran
They said don't talk, but we sang
They said don't look, but we saw (yes we
saw)
The fire rising like before
oh-oh-oh-oh,
We're gonna make it, fam
oh-oh-oh-oh,
We're gonna make it,
We're gonna make it, oh-oh-oh
oh-oh-oh-oh,
We're gonna make it, fam
oh-oh-oh-oh,
We're gonna make it,
We're gonna make it, oh-oh-oh
They said don't think, but we know
They said don't start, but we said go
They said don't hear, but we heard (yes we
heard)
And knew their lies were all absurd
oh-oh-oh-oh,
We're gonna make it, fam
oh-oh-oh-oh,
We're gonna make it,
We're gonna make it, oh-oh-oh
oh-oh-oh-oh,
We're gonna make it, fam
oh-oh-oh-oh,
We're gonna make it,
We're gonna make it, oh-oh-oh
-----------------------------------------------------------
