XURIOUS FT HIRAETH 🎤 WE'RE GONNA MAKE IT
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Published 16 hours ago

Video: Mark Brahmin

Music and Lyrics: Xurious

Vocals: Hiraeth


*Be sure to follow Xurious and check out his other music here:


https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xurious/


https://twitter.com/xuriousmusic


https://gab.com/xurious


https://soundcloud.com/user-625608547


*Follow and check out Mark Brahmin's other work here:


https://www.bitchute.com/channel/markbrahmin/


http://theapolloniantransmission.com/


https://twitter.com/MarkBrahmin


-----------------------------------------------------------------

*Please SUPPORT the White Art Collective (WAC)

DLive: https://dlive.tv/WhiteArtCollective

Website: https://www.whiteartcollective.com/

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/white-art-collective/

Twitter: (@WhiteCollective) https://twitter.com/WhiteCollective

Gab: (@WhiteArtCollective) https://gab.com/WhiteArtCollective


Lyrics:

They said don't walk, but we ran

They said don't talk, but we sang

They said don't look, but we saw (yes we

saw)

The fire rising like before


oh-oh-oh-oh,

We're gonna make it, fam

oh-oh-oh-oh,

We're gonna make it,

We're gonna make it, oh-oh-oh

oh-oh-oh-oh,

We're gonna make it, fam

oh-oh-oh-oh,

We're gonna make it,

We're gonna make it, oh-oh-oh


They said don't think, but we know

They said don't start, but we said go

They said don't hear, but we heard (yes we

heard)

And knew their lies were all absurd


oh-oh-oh-oh,

We're gonna make it, fam

oh-oh-oh-oh,

We're gonna make it,

We're gonna make it, oh-oh-oh

oh-oh-oh-oh,

We're gonna make it, fam

oh-oh-oh-oh,

We're gonna make it,

We're gonna make it, oh-oh-oh

-----------------------------------------------------------


******Thank You for listening!!!*******

