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Face mask mandate 'would not be in the least bit enforceable' Dan Henninger
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12 views • July 07, 2020
The Wall Street Journal Assistant Editorial Page editor and Fox News contributor Dan Henninger talks about President Trump’s speech at Mount Rushmore and a face mask mandate.
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