Serious Risk - Millions More will Die, Mass Vaccinations w/ Top Cardiologist Dr. Wolfson (2of2)

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Contact [email protected] to obtain quality American made Antibody kits and to learn more. Stop the fear! There are solutions! Let's save our country from an economic collapse and from fear!
See part 1: https://youtu.be/UDD-Hb4SBT8
One of the Nations top Cardiologists, Dr. Jack Wolfson, joins the program to discuss the very real reality, based on main stream peer reviewed and widely accepted medical studies, that millions more will die worldwide due to the global recession from stress, abuse, hunger, and other factors. The WHO, CDC, and our medical leaders all know these studies and know that millions will die with the current lockdown and following global recession. We discuss the quality of the decisions being made, the likely mass vaccinations that will be forthcoming, and how people should be focusing on building their immunities, instead of taking a vaccine. You can see more of Dr. Jack Wolfson @ https://thedrswolfson.com/
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MUSIC CREDITS: "A Tale of Vengeance" by Aakash Gandhi licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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