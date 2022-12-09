Create New Account
Stan Gordon Bigfoots and UFOs
Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2022/12/09/stan-gordon-bigfoot-ufos/ Veteran Paranormal Investigator Stan Gordon discusses the UFO-Bigfoot Connection. In Part 1 Stan talks about the many cases he and his research team investigated involving simultaneous reports of UFOs and Bigfoot. Stan goes into detail about some of the metaphysical and paranormal aspects of Bigfoot.


In Part 2 Stan Gordon discusses a variety of different Cryptids including Winged Cryptids, Dogman reports and Mothman reports. Stan also discusses the Kecksburg UFO Crash Retrieval of December 9th 1965. This is a fascinating journey into the world of the unexplained and paranormal.

ufoufosbigfootyetiufo crashchestnut ridgemultidimensionalcryptidstexas ufo crashbigfoot creaturesufo wavevanishing bigfootparanormal aspects of bigfootmetaphysical aspects of bigfoot

