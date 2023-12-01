Dear Feds: GFY

The largest government in history is incredibly abusive - of your rights, of your money, of the constitution - of pretty much everything. The people need a massive change of attitude towards it if they ever want to turn things around.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: December 1, 2023
