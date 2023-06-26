Create New Account
Former Raytheon Contractor Reveals Dark Programs at Antarctic Base Funded by US Govt.
TEOTWAWKI Life
17 Subscribers
503 views
Published Yesterday

Former Raytheon Contractor Spent 1 Year at Antarctic Base, Reveals Dark Programs Funded by US Govt. They are tied to the Christ Church's year-long series of earthquakes, directed energy weapons, and other destructive actions. 

Eric Hecker reports on his findings during his 2010-2011 tour working for Raytheon its Antarctic base

Keywords
raytheondirected-energy-weaponschrist-church-earthquakesantarctic-basedark-programsus-govt

