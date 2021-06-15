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[VOSTFR] Nicholas Sandman : «La machine de guerre des grands médias est passée en mode attaque.»
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0 view • June 15, 2021
☑️ Vidéo originale :
https://youtu.be/TkWZ2F2Uwr4
☑️ The Hill :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPWXiRWZ29zrxPFIQT7eHSA
Sandmann faisait partie des élèves du lycée catholique Covington de Park Hills, dans le Kentucky, qui participaient au rassemblement anti-avortement March For Life (marche pour la vie) à Washington DC en janvier 2019.
Me suivre sur les differents réseaux :
☑️ https://lbry.tv/@Miniver
Me soutenir si vous le souhaitez ce n'est pas une obligation mais ça aiderait beaucoup la chaine à se développer pour le futur :
✅ http://www.miniver1984.com/nous-soutenir
📧 Miniver1984@protonmail[.]com
Merci à vous.
https://youtu.be/TkWZ2F2Uwr4
☑️ The Hill :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPWXiRWZ29zrxPFIQT7eHSA
Sandmann faisait partie des élèves du lycée catholique Covington de Park Hills, dans le Kentucky, qui participaient au rassemblement anti-avortement March For Life (marche pour la vie) à Washington DC en janvier 2019.
Me suivre sur les differents réseaux :
☑️ https://lbry.tv/@Miniver
Me soutenir si vous le souhaitez ce n'est pas une obligation mais ça aiderait beaucoup la chaine à se développer pour le futur :
✅ http://www.miniver1984.com/nous-soutenir
📧 Miniver1984@protonmail[.]com
Merci à vous.
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