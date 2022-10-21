BROADCAST ENDED WHEN JOURNALIST STARTED TALKING ABOUT THE CRIMES OF UKRAINE⚡️

Russia Ukraine Updates





October 21, 2022





THE BROADCAST OF A JOURNALIST FROM FRANCE WAS CUT OFF WHEN SHE STARTED TALKING ABOUT THE CRIMES OF UKRAINE⚡️





BFMTV journalists wanted to know why the Russians were evacuating civilians from Kherson. Correspondent Anne-Laure Banse begins to explain that: "the city is currently regularly subjected to Ukrainian strikes that target infrastructure facilities such as hospitals."

We will not find out what other infrastructure is the target of the Ukrainian army, communication was rudely interrupted. A coincidence? Or is reality bothering BFMTV executives?





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1oxbsn-broadcast-ended-when-journalist-started-talking-about-the-crimes-of-ukraine.html