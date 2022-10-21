BROADCAST ENDED WHEN JOURNALIST STARTED TALKING ABOUT THE CRIMES OF UKRAINE⚡️

Russia Ukraine Updates
October 21, 2022
THE BROADCAST OF A JOURNALIST FROM FRANCE WAS CUT OFF WHEN SHE STARTED TALKING ABOUT THE CRIMES OF UKRAINE⚡️
BFMTV journalists wanted to know why the Russians were evacuating civilians from Kherson. Correspondent Anne-Laure Banse begins to explain that: "the city is currently regularly subjected to Ukrainian strikes that target infrastructure facilities such as hospitals."
We will not find out what other infrastructure is the target of the Ukrainian army, communication was rudely interrupted. A coincidence? Or is reality bothering BFMTV executives?
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1oxbsn-broadcast-ended-when-journalist-started-talking-about-the-crimes-of-ukraine.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.