BROADCAST ENDED WHEN JOURNALIST STARTED TALKING ABOUT THE CRIMES OF UKRAINE⚡️
High Hopes
Published a month ago
Russia Ukraine Updates


October 21, 2022


THE BROADCAST OF A JOURNALIST FROM FRANCE WAS CUT OFF WHEN SHE STARTED TALKING ABOUT THE CRIMES OF UKRAINE⚡️


BFMTV journalists wanted to know why the Russians were evacuating civilians from Kherson. Correspondent Anne-Laure Banse begins to explain that: "the city is currently regularly subjected to Ukrainian strikes that target infrastructure facilities such as hospitals."

We will not find out what other infrastructure is the target of the Ukrainian army, communication was rudely interrupted. A coincidence? Or is reality bothering BFMTV executives?


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1oxbsn-broadcast-ended-when-journalist-started-talking-about-the-crimes-of-ukraine.html

journalistcurrent eventsrussiawarukrainecrimesfrancecut offbroadcast ended

