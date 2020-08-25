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Bombshell Evidence that COVID RNA Base Pairs are Identical to Chromosome 8 Human DNA
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123 views • August 25, 2020
Posted on YT by YumNaturals Emporium on 20 Aug, 2020:
https://www.y2mate.com/youtube/5y1KzCKrZ3A
Best watched with Dr Andy Kaufman's video 'IS COVID-19 REALLY AN EXOSOME AND NOT A VIRUS', who basically says the same thing, that exosomes exist normally in our lung cell fluid: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/f0277259-dcd7-4d33-b38b-82f4fcbd0966
Description below was was posted on YT by YumNaturals Emporium in support of this video:
Please sign up to our Health Summit! https://www.subscribepage.com/healths...
https://yummy.doctor
https://healingwithDMSO.com
https://yumnaturals.com
Thanks for support: https://www.patreon.com/yumnaturals
Covid is said to be encapsulated RNA which is used to copy DNA to take it out of the nucleus. DNA cannot leave the nucleus. So this connection may be simply a coincidence. What we do know is when we inject RNA or DNA into us that mimics our own DNA, we get auto-immune diseases and we know that vaccines will cause these problems. Let's keep researching and learning...
Can RNA affect DNA? Yes. https://phys.org/news/2020-01-rna-eff...
Vital information on the C - V Vacc!ne - You can change stem cells using mRNA.
https://youtu.be/t9cViG95pbg
https://pieceofmindful.com/2020/04/06...
https://www.who.int/docs/default-sour...
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/nucleoti...
https://www.gardasilsyndrome.com/
https://helenlobato.com/2017/12/07/ga...
https://www.y2mate.com/youtube/5y1KzCKrZ3A
Best watched with Dr Andy Kaufman's video 'IS COVID-19 REALLY AN EXOSOME AND NOT A VIRUS', who basically says the same thing, that exosomes exist normally in our lung cell fluid: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/f0277259-dcd7-4d33-b38b-82f4fcbd0966
Description below was was posted on YT by YumNaturals Emporium in support of this video:
Please sign up to our Health Summit! https://www.subscribepage.com/healths...
https://yummy.doctor
https://healingwithDMSO.com
https://yumnaturals.com
Thanks for support: https://www.patreon.com/yumnaturals
Covid is said to be encapsulated RNA which is used to copy DNA to take it out of the nucleus. DNA cannot leave the nucleus. So this connection may be simply a coincidence. What we do know is when we inject RNA or DNA into us that mimics our own DNA, we get auto-immune diseases and we know that vaccines will cause these problems. Let's keep researching and learning...
Can RNA affect DNA? Yes. https://phys.org/news/2020-01-rna-eff...
Vital information on the C - V Vacc!ne - You can change stem cells using mRNA.
https://youtu.be/t9cViG95pbg
https://pieceofmindful.com/2020/04/06...
https://www.who.int/docs/default-sour...
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/nucleoti...
https://www.gardasilsyndrome.com/
https://helenlobato.com/2017/12/07/ga...
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