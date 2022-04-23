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That's the Way we like it-un huh- uh huh uh huh - Canabis Jimmy reporting in from Medellin, Colombia on 4/22. Listen to Cannabis Jimmy Sing-that's the Way We Like It-ah ha - ah ha- ah ha
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95 views • April 23, 2022
So let's see. You stand there all day with your Avo Pimp nearby and if you sell one you make 5 cents. Or something like that . Actually I have no idea what she makes. Maybe she is his girlfriend and he whips her every night. Or maybe that is her Dad. I did not hang around to ask.
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