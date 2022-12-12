Situation Update, Dec 12, 2022 - The world you once knew is OVER: 12 predictions (and solutions) for 2023

0:00 Intro

2:35 12 Prediction

22:20 News Headlines

55:05 Jeremy Cordon





- Vaccine deaths accelerate, with 26%+ excess mortality and rising

- Live births falling in high-vax nations as babies aren't surviving gestation

- BASF announces PERMANENT shut down of European operations

- Deindustrialization of Europe will accelerate; collapse now unstoppable

- Crop failures and food scarcity to worsen significantly in 2023

- Global push for digital money, CBDCs - financial tyranny on steroids

- Globalists will crash fiat currency and food supply, then pose as saviors

- Global populist revolts against government corruption and tyranny

- Blackrock warns central banks cannot stop the coming market implosion

- The era of easy money and easy stock gains is OVER

- Either path chosen by Central Banks leads to CATASTROPHE

- Humanity to lose between 1 - 4 billion people by 2033

- mRNA jab warning - they may "sterilize an entire generation" #depopulation

- You can survive it all, with knowledge and preparedness

- Interview with Goldback founder, physical currency infused with atomic gold





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/