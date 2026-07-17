CALL YOUR REPRESENTATIVE | 7-17-2026

Show #2709





Show Notes:





Shofar Symbolism: http://www.bing.com/search?q=what+does+the+shofar+blast+represent&form=ANNTH1&refig=6a59ffefe3284d6581723839b0f5e50c&pc=ASTS

Blowing the Shofar at Sky Hi: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qZ_PIPjOKqw&t=3s

LAN House to House: https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/event/house-to-house-ohio/2026-07-18/

Communion verses:

Hebrews 9:20-28 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Hebrews%209%3A%2020-28&version=KJV

Matthew 26:26-29 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Hebrews%209%3A%2020-28&version=KJV

Trump urges Americans to call their reps: https://rumble.com/v7cuj9e-trump-ends-primetime-address-with-epic-line-about-save-america-act.html

How to call your representative: https://youtu.be/_h1z3ba3S94?si=wDEubPpmps8jFptH

Find your Senator: https://www.senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm

Capitol switchboard: https://www.focusonthefamily.com/family-qa/what-is-the-phone-number-for-my-legislator-the-capitol-switchboard-and-or-the-white-house/

Complicit media: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=4535766826668186

Joe Banister on Lara Logan: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1625576188725876

Alex Jones on merging US and Israeli militaries: https://x.com/RealAlexJones/status/2077531200885788879









Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.





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