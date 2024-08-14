BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Chronicles of Deception : Anatoly Fomenko , phantom time , part 2✍️📜⏱️
Free Humanity
Free Humanity
72 views • 8 months ago

In the second part of our series, we explore the provocative theories of Anatoly Fomenko, a Russian mathematician who challenges the conventional timeline of world history with his "New Chronology." Fomenko contends that much of what we consider ancient history is either duplicated, misdated, or entirely fabricated. By applying statistical analysis, astronomical data, and a critical review of historical texts, he argues that entire centuries were artificially added to our timeline, and many events traditionally placed in antiquity may have actually occurred during the Middle Ages. This episode delves into the evidence and arguments behind Fomenko’s bold reimagining of history, urging us to reconsider the accuracy of the historical narrative we’ve been taught.
Chronicles of Deception ,Anatoly Fomenko , phantom time , part 2, new chronology, astronomy , mathematics, statistics, evidence, celestial bodies, ptolomy , classical history, renaissance, corruption , catholic church, rome, pope, history revision, jesuits, benedictines , jacobines, free masons, knights templar, jews, zionists , communists, bolsheviks, tartaria, old world, distorted history, his story, history is lies agreed upon, research, omar samson , free humanity

All books , sources available on my locals free of charge:

https://www.locals.com/freehumanity/feed


