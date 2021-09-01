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Ricky Gervais Knows a Hammer Coming to Hollywood
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50 views • September 01, 2021
GhostEzra: For those that missed it. This was Feb 9th 2020 right before the scamdemic. Ricky knew the storm was coming for Hollywood in the weeks and months to come. He gave it all he got, and left nothing on the field. This goes down in history as one of the best roasts of all time.🔥🔥🔥
from GhostEzra on Telegram
from GhostEzra on Telegram
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