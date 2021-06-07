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Opening portal to hell cern Geneve
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217 views • June 07, 2021
CERN Update: DNA from an Ancient God will be Resurrected from the Dead
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Anthony Patch discusses CERN's recent activity and how it connects with the resurrection of the Antichrist spirit (Nimrod/Osiris) and the coming final days.
Using dark magic and technology (both ancient and modern), CERN is working to create bodies and fill them with souls, but where will they come from? Who will they be?
Did the ancients in the antediluvian epoch have the same technology as we do today?
This is a fantastic discussion with Anthony Patch, a CERN expert and an incredible man of God.
Let me know your thoughts in the chat!
Skip ahead about 25:00 to pass the intro and housekeeping.
———————————————————-
Anthony Patch discusses CERN's recent activity and how it connects with the resurrection of the Antichrist spirit (Nimrod/Osiris) and the coming final days.
Using dark magic and technology (both ancient and modern), CERN is working to create bodies and fill them with souls, but where will they come from? Who will they be?
Did the ancients in the antediluvian epoch have the same technology as we do today?
This is a fantastic discussion with Anthony Patch, a CERN expert and an incredible man of God.
Let me know your thoughts in the chat!
Skip ahead about 25:00 to pass the intro and housekeeping.
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