Former Fox Producer Breanna Morello Cuts through the Lies | Flyover Clips

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Breanna Morello worked her way up in the mainstream media from the most entry-level position to working as a producer at Fox News, Newsmax, and MLB until they required the VAX to continue working for them.
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/BreannaMorello
Watch other Shows with Breanna:
TV Producer Drops Bombs with Breanna Morello: https://rumble.com/v183kiw-full-interview-tv-producer-drops-bombs-with-breanna-morello-flyover-conserv.html
TV Producer Gives INSIDE SCOOP - Jan 6, SCOTUS, Rinos, FBI, Democrats, DeSantis: https://rumble.com/v19rj60-tv-producer-gives-inside-scoop-jan-6-scotus-rinos-fbi-democrats-desantis-fl.html
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