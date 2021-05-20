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Even The CDC Won't Take Dr. Death's Jab!
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400 views • May 20, 2021
How much more proof do you need? From the foolish and bamboozling mouth of Dr. "Death" Fauci himself! They have admitted that the majority of the NIH doctors and CDC employees setting the policies for the rest of us to take their dangerous and failed vaccine rollout will themselves, not take the vaccine shots. Meanwhile, globally the vaccines are being dumped down the memory hole while Americans continue to fall for the tyranny. This is biological terrorism on an unprecedented scale.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60a49094442085367ebd46a3
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60a49094442085367ebd46a3
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