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Voting With Their Feet
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280 views • January 29, 2021
Now that new census data has been released, showing a list of shrinking states, certain questions naturally arise about states with leftwing policies... and why all their citizens are running away. How does this square with media narratives about the last election and how the public is told that the electorate was wild about Joe Biden's policies. If so, then why are people voting with their feet?
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