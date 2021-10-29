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You Want to What is AT STAKE in the Kyle Rittenhouse Trial?
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20 views • October 29, 2021
And Kyle Rittenhouse is subject to a political prosecution by a corrupt district attorney, we're even the New York Times determined in a timeline that it was self-defense. What is at stake is our right to a fair trial and the ability to defend oneself against attackers. Were it not for the lying media, the riots in Kenosha would've never happened.
#kyleRittenhouse #terrorism #freedom
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#kyleRittenhouse #terrorism #freedom
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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