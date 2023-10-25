Create New Account
La teoria della simulazione 25 Ottobre 2023
Dino Tinelli
Collaboro su Telegram qui https://t.me/s/Canal104plus/ https://www.tinelli.eu/indice.html Playlist La Storia Perduta della Terra piana https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwXAjdCy08whTzCJdHV86rot75H1g2X9D https://www.tinelli.eu/indice.html AMAZON: LIBRO DI DINO TINELLI "IL RISVEGLIO" https://www.amazon.it/Risveglio-Terra-Piana-Dino-Tinelli-ebook/dp/B07RBN4XQ8/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1556959977&sr=8-1-fkmrnull https://www.tinelli.eu 2° canale Youtube https://www.youtube.com/c/DinoTinelli_nuovo Playlist di Dino Tinelli https://www.youtube.com/user/tinellidino/playlists My Radio https://www.spreaker.com/user/10657103 ✔ NON SONO MEMBRO DELLA “FLAT EARTH SOCIETY”. Si tratta di un gruppo di opposizione controllata che diffonde menzogne sulle verità della Terra Piatta fornendo informazioni fasulle inserite a quelle corrette. ✔NOTA SUPPLEMENTARE Se non siete d’accordo, se non vi piace il video, non guardatelo. Le playlist aiutano a trovare le tematiche che cercate. Questo il link https://www.youtube.com/user/tinellidino Mettere in discussione, fare ricerca, eseguire prove e confutare fatti scientifici da tutte le angolazioni è scienza. Credere ciecamente in ciò che ci hanno detto ed insegnato attraverso la scolarizzazione obbligatoria è religione. Per supportare il canale https://www.PayPal.Me/DinoTinelli

