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New footage - Surrender of the Last Group of Militants Blocked at the "Azovstal" Plant. 052122
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151 views • May 21, 2022
New footage of the surrender of the last group of militants blocked at the Azovstal plant
The First man that speaks is Volyn, the Commander of so called 36th Marine Brigade.
That satanist with the goat on his back and green undies, is David Georgievich Kasatkin. the man who threatened to kill Ramzan Kadyrov (head of Chechen Republic) and to “let his daughters get passed around.”
The First man that speaks is Volyn, the Commander of so called 36th Marine Brigade.
That satanist with the goat on his back and green undies, is David Georgievich Kasatkin. the man who threatened to kill Ramzan Kadyrov (head of Chechen Republic) and to “let his daughters get passed around.”
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