Undertaker John O'Looney: Deaths Skyrocketed 300% After COVID Clot Shot

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(Oct 14, 2021) John O’Looney, director of Milton Keynes Family Funeral Services in the UK, continues to CRUSH the narrative. After O’Looney spoke out last month, “about 65 professionals from within the industry in various positions” have approached him with similar stories.
Article and video: https://rairfoundation.com/bombshell-british-funeral-director-john-olooney-deaths-skyrocketed-300-after-covid-vaccine-video/