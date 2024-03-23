Create New Account
AARON SIRI ON TIKTOK BAN AND MURTHY V. MISSOURI
Published Yesterday

Del Bigtree at the HighWire


March 22, 2024


ICAN Lead Counsel, Aaron Siri, Esq., covers the good and bad of the TikTok Ban bill and it’s future as well as ICAN’s contribution to the free speech case Murthy v. Missouri, which recently had a hearing in the Supreme Court.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4kvj8l-aaron-siri-on-tiktok-ban-and-murthy-v.-missouri.html

