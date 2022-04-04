© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Easter Bunny Is A Liberal Socialist
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • April 04, 2022
Easter Bunny's a Liberal socialist thief
You buy, cook & color eggs
He steals them & hides them
Your kids find them in your yard but some are missing
He takes credit for your hard work, claims he's the source, expects
your praise
Like politicians do with your social security
You buy, cook & color eggs
He steals them & hides them
Your kids find them in your yard but some are missing
He takes credit for your hard work, claims he's the source, expects
your praise
Like politicians do with your social security
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.