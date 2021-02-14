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Irreversible Damage from Vaccine – Swab Test Silver Nano Filaments - WARNING DANGER
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2047 views • February 14, 2021
This is NOT a Vax! IT IS IRREVERSIBLE GENETIC MODIFICATION
WARNING!? Dangers IN all vaccines. Adverse Reactions from CV19 Vax injections
Be SCARED be really SCARED if you plan on taking the ‘Mark of the Beast’ vax.
Irreversible Damage From Nano Aerosol Filaments from Chemtrails
& GMO Foods
You will glow and have GPS location internally. NO RUNNING NOW.
Credits:
CharlieWard: https://drcharlieward.com/
BitChute: DrCharlieWard https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pqlCrTAephy6/
Movie:
300 - 2007
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS. Truthers and Warriors.
💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Hundreds Die Within Days Of Controversial mRNA Shot?! You Sure It's Safe, FDA?
https://ugetube.com/watch/hundreds-die-within-days-of-controversial-mrna-shot-you-sure-it-039-s-safe-fda_OvIRsT87jZqZfS1.html
The Nuremberg Code (1949)
http://theholyface.org/nwo/2-2....-the-nuremberg-code.
Dr. Vernon Coleman - Doctors and Nurses Giving the Covid-19 Vaccine Will Be Tried as War Criminals (Long Version)
https://ugetube.com/watch/dr-v....ernon-coleman-doctor
Volunteer In Coronavirus Vaccine Trials Develops Grievous Sores on Both Her Feet – Rev 16:1-2??
https://ugetube.com/watch/volu....nteer-in-coronavirus
PROVEN 100% FRAUD BY OVER 87,000 DOCTORS & NURSES. THE PEOPLE WHO PERPETRATED THIS FRAUD IS GUILTY OF HIGH TREASON AND VIOLATED NUREMBERG LAWS & THEY ARE NOW BEING SUED FOR DAMAGES AND TO CRIMINALLY PROSECUTE THEM ON
MURDER CHARGES & NEED TO BE HUNG FOR THIS TREASON.
Video From: Tim Truth
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GCQcRlm1qkGw/
WARNING!? Dangers IN all vaccines. Adverse Reactions from CV19 Vax injections
Be SCARED be really SCARED if you plan on taking the ‘Mark of the Beast’ vax.
Irreversible Damage From Nano Aerosol Filaments from Chemtrails
& GMO Foods
You will glow and have GPS location internally. NO RUNNING NOW.
Credits:
CharlieWard: https://drcharlieward.com/
BitChute: DrCharlieWard https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pqlCrTAephy6/
Movie:
300 - 2007
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS. Truthers and Warriors.
💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Hundreds Die Within Days Of Controversial mRNA Shot?! You Sure It's Safe, FDA?
https://ugetube.com/watch/hundreds-die-within-days-of-controversial-mrna-shot-you-sure-it-039-s-safe-fda_OvIRsT87jZqZfS1.html
The Nuremberg Code (1949)
http://theholyface.org/nwo/2-2....-the-nuremberg-code.
Dr. Vernon Coleman - Doctors and Nurses Giving the Covid-19 Vaccine Will Be Tried as War Criminals (Long Version)
https://ugetube.com/watch/dr-v....ernon-coleman-doctor
Volunteer In Coronavirus Vaccine Trials Develops Grievous Sores on Both Her Feet – Rev 16:1-2??
https://ugetube.com/watch/volu....nteer-in-coronavirus
PROVEN 100% FRAUD BY OVER 87,000 DOCTORS & NURSES. THE PEOPLE WHO PERPETRATED THIS FRAUD IS GUILTY OF HIGH TREASON AND VIOLATED NUREMBERG LAWS & THEY ARE NOW BEING SUED FOR DAMAGES AND TO CRIMINALLY PROSECUTE THEM ON
MURDER CHARGES & NEED TO BE HUNG FOR THIS TREASON.
Video From: Tim Truth
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GCQcRlm1qkGw/
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